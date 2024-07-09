Thief gets a chance to show he can get off drugs and stop committing crime

A 40-year-old man who was the "master of excuses" during his period on a drug treatment order has been given three weeks to show he can get off drugs and stop committing crime.
Troy Anton Lovell avoided a ten month jail sentence when he was recipient of the drug treatment order on February 27, 2024.
Tasmania Police and the Department of Community Corrections jointly applied for the drug treatment order to be cancelled because of continued offending and drug use and a lack of compliance with conditions of the order.
Lovell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to five counts of stealing and two counts of trespass and breach of a family violence order in June, 2024.
Prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said that Lovell, stole a $114 bottle of Jack Daniel whisky on June 4 from Dan Murphys.
On June 6 he loaded $124 worth of meat products into a trolley at Coles Invermay despite being banned from the store last year.
In April he walked out of Bunnings with a $1999 tool.
He said that at on June 18 Lovell engaged in conversation with staff at BWS Wellington street before walking out with a ten pack of Jim Beam worth $68.
Later the same day he went to Hotondo Homes and stole a $3500 before being confronted by a staff member.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said that on June 20, 2024 police found him hiding under a mattress at an address he was banned from under a family violence order.
Magistrate Sharon Cure read a report which showed he had never passed a drug test and was uncontactable because he had defied a direction that he get a mobile phone.
The court heard that a case manager from the court mandated program had attended Lovell's home because of his difficulty in coming to the office.
He served fifteen days jail since February for failing aspects of the order.
Defence lawyer Emily Hindle said that June had been a terrible month for Lovell and that he had a feeling of hopelessness and "kind of gave up."
Ms Cure told Ms Hindle during her submission that Lovell had provided no clean tests so she was "really clutching at straws".
"He has been the master of excuses and that is what we have seen right from the start," Ms Cure said.
A letter handwritten by Lovell was handed to Ms Cure.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said the re-offending was the final straw for police.
He told the court that Lovell had pleaded not guilty to a count of burglary in March which would be heard on October 7, 2024.
Ms Cure said the lack of Tasmanian legislation meant that a Victorian precedent should be followed on cancellation of orders.
"I've got to look at what hope is there," she said.
Ms Cure deferred the decision on cancellation until July 31.
In 2022 pleaded guilty to a number of driving charges.
In 2019 Lovell was found guilty by a jury of robbery and received a eight month wholly suspended prison term on the condition he do 140 hours of community service.
But in 2019 Justice Robert Pearce activated six months of the suspended sentence because Lovell had done just 14.5 hours of the community service.
