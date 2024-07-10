The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Uprising Glassware is capturing iconic Tasmanian landscapes in glass

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
July 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Uprising Glassware Kurt Menzies. Picture supplied
Founder of Uprising Glassware Kurt Menzies. Picture supplied

You may have heard about capturing lightning in a bottle; a Tasmania-based businessman is now preserving Tasmania's natural beauty in glass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.