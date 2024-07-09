Alleged armed robber pleads guilty to abusing a police officer

A Newnham woman who allegedly threatened members of a Red Hills family with a sawn-off shotgun had her bail application adjourned in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Lela Lynn Marie Spotswood, 24, made the bail application despite having been refused bail by magistrate Sharon Cure as recently as May 21.
Ms Spotswood is yet to plead to a charge of aggravated armed robbery and aggravated burglary at Red Hills on April 30.
She had previously received bail on April 19.
Police allege that Ms Spotswood and another female were wearing masks when they entered a rural residence at about 6.10 pm on April 30 and threatened the occupants with a shortened firearm.
It is alleged they stole $1400 from the owners.
Tasmania Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen opposed bail.
Ms Spotswood also appeared on a total of 49 drugs and firearms offences.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Ms Spotswood's plea of guilty on counts of abusing police, common assault and possession of cannabis put her in breach of a suspended jail sentence.
The guilty pleas will be dealt with on Friday, July 12.
Activating a suspended sentence could result in a defendant immediately serving the sentence.
The court heard that Ms Spotswood is also facing a Supreme Court charge of aggravated carjacking about an incident on the West Tamar on April 4, 2023.
Ms Cure said she would determine the bail application on Friday after the guilty pleas were dealt with.
