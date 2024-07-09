Substantially larger Low Head wind farm under environmental assessment

A wind farm planned near Low Head remains in the works, but is set to be substantially larger than previously proposed.
A 10-turbine wind farm, capable of producing 42 megawatts, was approved for construction by the George Town Council in February, 2018, and granted approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) that July.
The planning permit has since lapsed, however proponent Equis Australia has referred new plans to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) for a new EPBC Act approval.
The Bell Bay Wind Farm and associated battery storage facility will now include 28 turbines - more than double the previous number - spread across 2780 hectares between Bellbuoy Beach, Five Mile Bluff and Beechford.
Documents tendered to DCCEEW as part of the approvals process state some of this land was earmarked as part of the previous proposal, however the new proposal positions the wind farm further away from Bellbuoy Beach.
The turbines will have a maximum tip height of 270 metres, and their total generation capacity has been upped to a predicted 224 megawatts.
The batteries will store up to 100 megawatts, with a rated discharge capacity of 400 megawatt hours.
Equis Australia says on the project website this is enough to power 104,000 Tasmanian homes, and the planning documents state energy will also be fed into the National Energy Market via the George Town Substation.
"The project intends to make use of Tasmania's excellent wind resource in a region that has a long history of energy generation and industrial development," the documents said.
"In doing so, it will help Australia meet its renewable energy targets and assist in its efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions as part of the energy transition."
A report prepared for the EPBC Act approval states wedge-tailed eagles, white-throated needletails, blue-winged parrots, green and gold frogs and Tasmanian devils have all been spotted at the site.
Public submissions on the proposal are invited on the DCCEEW website until July 11, and Equis Australia has also sought Major Project classification under Tasmanian Planning Law.
If approved, construction on the wind farm will begin by 2027 and it will start generating power by 2029.
Equis states the project will support 180 jobs during construction, and 12 jobs once the farm is operational.
