Two more Tasmanians to race for gold as JackJumpers get emotional

It has been an emotional week for Tasmania's Olympic hopefuls as Australia's basketball and athletics teams were named.
Strong campaigns for Jacob Despard and Stewart McSweyn have been rewarded with inclusion into nation's largest track and field contingent of any Games not based in Australia.
It will be Despard's maiden Olympics after he was part of the 4x100-metre relay team that qualified for Paris and the 27-year-old Tasmanian comes into the two-week event in red-hot form having produced the fastest time of any Australian this year.
For Launceston-born and King Island-raised McSweyn, Paris will mark his second-consecutive Olympics.
Having featured in the 1500m final in Tokyo where he finished seventh, the 29-year-old won at Melbourne's Maurie Plant meet in February.
The pair become the latest Tasmanians to be granted a ticket to Paris, with Ariarne Titmus headlining the swimming selections and Eddie Ockenden the hockey, while Georgia Baker and Sarah Hawe will also compete in the French capital.
It was perhaps the best weekend of their lives for two Tasmania JackJumpers players, while the state's home-grown talent was left out in heartbreaking circumstances.
Reigning NBL champions Jack McVeigh and Will Magnay were both handed maiden Olympic call-ups following impressive form both at club level and in Australian Boomers' pre-tournament games.
Such is their appreciation for each other, Magnay's first reaction when receiving the news was: "Did Jack make it?"
When coach Brian Goorjian congratulated McVeigh, the NSW-born former Adelaide 36er burst into tears.
"I won't let you down, I can promise you that," he told Goorjian.
"You made the right choice."
Their happiness was Chris Goulding's disappointment, with the Launceston-born Melbourne United sharp-shooter unable to survive the cut from 17 to 12 players.
Meanwhile, Launceston Tornadoes star and Queenslander Keely Froling missed out on selection for the Australian Opals basketball team.
Marianna Tolo, who played for Launceston in 2022, was picked for her third Games while former Torns captain Lauren Mansfield was selected for Australian Gangurrus women's 3x3 side.
It will be Mansfield's Olympic debut.
The world number three Opals are in pool b and will play France, Canada and Nigeria.
The Gangurrus will play against all other nations in the eight-team 3x3 tournament including Canada, Germany, China, USA, Azerbaijan, Spain and France.
