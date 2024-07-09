The Examiner
Only one house built a year under the government's fast-track housing policy

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:06pm
Homes Tasmania began operating in 2020 to provide improved delivery of social and affordable homes.
Just six houses have been built on government-owned land through fast-tracked land supply orders since 2018, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

