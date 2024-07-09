Only one house built a year under the government's fast-track housing policy

Just six houses have been built on government-owned land through fast-tracked land supply orders since 2018, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.
Following the 2018 housing summit convened to find solutions to address housing supply in Tasmania, state parliament passed the Housing Land Supply Act to provide a quicker process for rezoning eligible government land for development and avoid time-consuming planning approval.
Responding to a question from Labor at a Homes Tasmania short inquiry on Tuesday, the organisation's chief executive Eleri Morgan-Thomas said six homes had been built through the legislation and 16 more were under development.
Housing Minister Felix Ellis said there were 800 more houses in the pipeline to be built on rezoned government land.
Housing Tasmania has a goal to provide 10,000 social and affordable houses by 2032, supported by $1.5 billion in funding.
The parliamentary committee heard from October 2020 to May 31 this year, there had been 1708 new social housing properties created, 568 properties for home ownership, 710 affordable rentals, 323 affordable land lots, and 113 crisis accommodation facilities.
Homes Tasmania principal finance officer Rod Fazackerley said it was estimated that the organisation would carry $457 million in debt by 2026-27.
He said the debt level would change as funding was sourced from programs by the federal government and as Homes Tasmania generated its own sales revenue.
Greens housing spokesman Vica Bayley after the hearing said the debt burden would cost $23 million in projected interest rates alone in 2026-27.
"There are also big question marks over how many of the promised 10,000 homes will actually be homes," he said.
"The Homes Tasmania Housing Strategy Action Plan 2023-27 includes 'affordable land', 'safe spaces' and 'crisis accommodation' in its 10,000 homes commitment."
Labor's housing spokesman Shane Broad said the Liberals had built an average of one house per year under its fast-track housing supply orders policy.
"That number has been the same since March, so its probably time to stop using the phrase fast-track," he said.
Mr Ellis announced on Tuesday that the state government would develop a 24-unit complex in the Launceston suburb of Punchbowl for essential workers at the Launceston General Hospital.
This is the first site to be developed under the government's key worker accommodation policy announced during this year's election campaign.
This key worker accommodation will increase the supply of affordable rentals to people who provide essential services to our cities and towns," Mr Ellis said.
