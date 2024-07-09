EPA green lights Ark Energy's wind farm in the Central Highlands

The Environmental Protection Authority has approved a 47-turbine wind farm in the Central Highlands.
A notice of intent was first lodged with the state authority five years ago for the development at St Patricks Plains, about 35 kilometres north-west of Bothwell.
The farm is expected to generate up to 300 megawatts of energy, and take two years to construct once fully approved.
It has a 30-year design life, however the EPA's environmental impact study has indicated that the life of the project is likely to extend with upgrades.
The wind farm will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EPA board chairman Andrew Paul and the board concluded the proposed development would be managed in an environmentally sustainable way with conditions.
These conditions will need to be written into any permit granted by the Central Highlands Council, he said.
The board received 160 representations on the development.
Issues raised included impacts on eagles and natural values as well as noise impacts on nearby residents.
Visual impacts were also raised.
"Various environmental issues were considered in the assessment, and a number of conditions have been imposed relating to management of eagle collision risk, avoiding and minimising impact on threatened natural values, operational noise management, and avoiding impacts on groundwater and surface water," Mr Paul said.
A maximum of 34 Identiflight (IDF) units will also be installed across the site to minimise eagle collision risk.
No Turbine Action Group chairman David Ridley said the area contained 40 breeding Tasmanian wedge-tailed eagles
"Every death of a breeding eagle matters because it is nationally endangered and only 220 breeding pairs occur in Tasmania," he said.
"The EPA has given approval to industrialisation of the Central Highlands.
"Under the EPA decision, Tasmanians can kiss goodbye to the remote and unique Tasmanian sub-alpine landscape we love.
"NTAG is seeking legal advice on the EPA approval because it attempts to fit the wrong project in the wrong location."
