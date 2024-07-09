The Examiner
EPA green lights Ark Energy's wind farm in the Central Highlands

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:07pm
The St Patricks Plains wind farm will now go before the Central Highlands Council for approval.
The Environmental Protection Authority has approved a 47-turbine wind farm in the Central Highlands.

