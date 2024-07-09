There are parallels between the Bike Centre and Albert Hall projects

So, Peter Dutton and his merry group of followers are saying that the Federal Government is rolling out refuges for women fleeing domestic violence a year too late. Just what did they do in the years they were in? Now that they are hoping to con the populace into voting them back in, they are espousing actions which could have been done under Morrison and others! How wonderful it is to be able to promise anything and everything when you know you don't have to deliver!