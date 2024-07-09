The Examiner
There are parallels between the Bike Centre and Albert Hall projects

July 10 2024 - 8:55am
A redevelopment of the Transport and Road Safety Centre, otherwise known as the Bike Centre, is now expected to be finished in November 2024. Picture by Paul Scambler
HAVING read and re-read the article Bike Centre Project Still On Track (The Examiner, July 2), I was convinced reporter Joe Colbrook had mixed up his notebooks and was writing a follow-up to his earlier report Albert Hall Works Pushed Out To 2025 (The Examiner, April 10). But no, apparently not. The bike centre story covers the same ground diligently provided to Joe by City of Launceston council officers - the project starting way back in 2019, the difficulty obtaining contractors, building delays, price increases, substantial budget blowout, and, of course, mentioning COVID is always very useful. All this aside, work is proceeding, and save a few minor issues. The centre should be fully operational by early 2025.

