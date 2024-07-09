There are parallels between the Bike Centre and Albert Hall projects

HAVING read and re-read the article Bike Centre Project Still On Track (The Examiner, July 2), I was convinced reporter Joe Colbrook had mixed up his notebooks and was writing a follow-up to his earlier report Albert Hall Works Pushed Out To 2025 (The Examiner, April 10). But no, apparently not. The bike centre story covers the same ground diligently provided to Joe by City of Launceston council officers - the project starting way back in 2019, the difficulty obtaining contractors, building delays, price increases, substantial budget blowout, and, of course, mentioning COVID is always very useful. All this aside, work is proceeding, and save a few minor issues. The centre should be fully operational by early 2025.
But it's almost a conspiracy. Both projects were first considered around 2019 and seemingly overcame many hurdles; both are now set for completion by early 2025 and, would you believe, all within stated expectations, deadlines and contractual schedules.
And suddenly new CEO Sam Johnson just happens to arrive on the scene. He will, of course, be all smiles and cut the ribbons. Timing is everything.
Jim Dickenson, Launceston
When the cold came upon us, I was glad of my two different types of electric heating, as I knew from past experience that my expensive heat pump would fail on zero-degree mornings and nights.
I recall earlier times when my wood fire, my oil heater, and my gas heater didn't fail unless I ran out of money.
Nowadays, my second-hand Pureheat Royale is hardwired in and will take up the slack. Despite using large amounts of power, it certainly delivers the necessary amount of heat.
I expect Aurora would be more than happy if a few hundred of these are still in use, unless, of course, we run out of both water and power.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
SENATOR Fatima Payman had no option but to resign from the Labor Party. What Hamas did to innocent Israeli people on October 7 last year was horrendous and deserving of every condemnation. But Israel's response to this slaughter has resulted in a vicious onslaught against a civilian population who are caught in the middle.
Thousands of innocent women and children have been killed in Gaza, and the suffering continues with no signs of abating. Palestinians are caught up in an apartheid where they are being treated as second-class citizens who deserve nothing more than being pushed out of their homeland forever. Senator Payman has courageously supported the recognition of Palestine, whereas the Labor Party has tiptoed around this issue for fear of upsetting Israeli supporters.
If the lessons of the Holocaust are to be learnt, it is to ensure that people who speak up against injustices are heard and supported by people of goodwill.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
AFTER another accident recently at the Kings Meadows connector, I reflected on Minister Ferguson's reply to a question about the connector back in May.
"We are looking at extending the off-ramp by another 300 metres", he said.
What a waste of time! The main problem is down at the roundabout. Fix that, and the off-ramp issues will be solved.
And no, I don't know how to fix that, but he certainly has office-bound experts in Hobart who can. Taking the off-ramp back does not solve the problem.
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
So, Peter Dutton and his merry group of followers are saying that the Federal Government is rolling out refuges for women fleeing domestic violence a year too late. Just what did they do in the years they were in? Now that they are hoping to con the populace into voting them back in, they are espousing actions which could have been done under Morrison and others! How wonderful it is to be able to promise anything and everything when you know you don't have to deliver!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
PRAISE to Elizabeth Young. She gave an extremely strong emotional testimony before the cameras in Canberra concerning the fallout from the murder of her daughter murder at Bondi Junction. It was as powerful as it was raw. The cry for more mental health care support will not impact the politicians, their interest is in petty politics and the next news cycle, the PR spinners will already be at work to deflect any sense of shame or failure.
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
