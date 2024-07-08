The Examiner
Tassie food group to review 'underperforming' businesses amid downturn

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 9 2024 - 7:30am
One of Pure Food Tasmania's offerings is spring onion and garlic-flavoured potato salad. Picture Facebook
The managing director of Pure Foods Tasmania is to step down, while the board of the ASX-listed company has appointed advisors to conduct a strategic review to identify undeforming divisions.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

