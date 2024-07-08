How a Launceston business became the site of a massive Ariarne Titmus mural

A 160-year-old Launceston business has been given a face lift with a striking mural of dual Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus painted on the Cock 'n' Bull.
With up to 26,000 cars passing the Wellington Street site each day, manager Al Williams was approached by Apparition Media about the possibility a month ago.
Having been freshly painted white, it was the perfect blank canvas for such a design.
"It's fantastic, we had a lot of interest in its painting stage but I'm sure the interest will continue right up and beyond the Olympics and that's fantastic," Williams said.
"It's a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for Ariarne and to build that awareness for the Olympics."
It is the second mural featuring the swimmer in her home town following the unveiling of one at the Launceston Aquatic Centre in 2022.
Apparition describe their work as blurring the lines between advertising and art, with Hamish McBride the artist taking on the city's newest piece.
Having flown in from Melbourne last Monday, he quickly earned Williams' respect.
"He got the toughest week of the year to do it, it was minuses all week and he was here every morning at 6.15am and starting work at 6.30," Williams said.
"He went right through until sundown, he put this up in four and a half days. It's absolutely incredible and to do it with that sort of detail is really impressive."
The design adds to the Cock 'n' Bull's external refurbishments that have been taking place over the last few years.
A picture taken in 2021 shows the side that faces Wellington street with peeling black paint, which is now a clean white with exposed tiles.
"We've had lots of problems, you can still see where the moisture is bubbling through up there - they are just things we can never fix," Williams said.
"Some of this building is 160 years old, so it's been a long, slow process [to renovate] but it's great to get it done.
"We've had plenty of good feedback, it's nice to expose the old tiles, they're tiles handmade here in Launceston and are probably 130 years old."
Manager of the pub for more than two decades, Williams said they will be showing the Olympics during the friendlier timeslots.
He said the mural will stay following the Paris Games but with the business not obligated with any brewery signage, it may have a new look in the future.
"Maybe there's potential for it changing every six months or something like that," he said.
