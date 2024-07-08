The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Exclusive

How a Launceston business became the site of a massive Ariarne Titmus mural

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 8 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cock 'n' Bull Launceston manager Al Williams in front of the new Ariarne Titmus mural. Picture by Craig George
Cock 'n' Bull Launceston manager Al Williams in front of the new Ariarne Titmus mural. Picture by Craig George

A 160-year-old Launceston business has been given a face lift with a striking mural of dual Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus painted on the Cock 'n' Bull.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL

Heeney receives one-match ban, Rankine cops four weeks

Isaac Heeney (centre) will be ineligible for the Brownlow Medal unless he overturns a one match ban. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Murray Wenzel and Roger Vaughan
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.