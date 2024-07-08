'Big focus' on beginner-friendly features in designs for refreshed skate park

A $500,000 project is starting to take shape, as council workers and designers hash out the new-look Royal Park Skate Park.
The project, funded to the tune of $300,000 in the 2024-25 City of Launceston council budget with an additional $200,000 in state government grant money, is expected to be complete by the end of June 2025.
Matt Popek, senior designer at Melbourne-based firm Convic, said the plans were for beginner-friendly additions to complement the existing skate park.
"There's been a big focus on bringing more beginner riders into the space," Mr Popek.
"So, a big focus on more beginner-friendly stuff that allows people to progress and move on to the more advanced stuff.
"There's a lot of more advanced stuff already in the park. There's a range of different height ramps, different height street features, and it's about maximizing what's already in the space."
Convic's portfolio includes skate parks across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr Popek said the designs would evolve over the course of two council-led workshops, as planning officers and the design team heard from community members.
Recreation planning officer at the council Ben Clark said the half-million dollar project would result in a substantially larger skate park - a "great outcome" for all members of the community.
"It significantly improves the current footprint, it's a much larger skate park. It's essentially just about double the size of the current skate park which is a great outcome," Mr Clark said
"It is a really much loved part of the Launceston community.
"There's a whole range of people that use it young and and older people, and we're really wanting to make sure that more people can use it."
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the existing structure - built in the 1990s and upgraded in 2008 - was "tired" and the project would breathe new life into the community space.
Cr Garwood said he hoped to see skateboarding legend Tony Hawk at the refreshed skate park but also, more importantly, community members coming and just enjoying the recreation space.
"We're really hoping that with the widening and the expanding of the experience levels required for the skatepark that we bring in all sorts of people," he said.
"From those who want to be ambitious now that it's in the Olympics. We want to bring in those who have never had a go. Those that just want to be healthy and fit but also, just to open up the space.
"Even if you're not skateboarding or scootering, then you still feel like this is a really inviting space for you to come in and just enjoy an afternoon."
During public consultation early 2024, 258 residents aged between 15-years-old and 40-years-old offered their thoughts to the council.
A substantial number of these - 40 per cent - said they were frequent skate park users.
The most popular suggestions included:
Once the designs are finalised the project will be put to tender for construction, and Mr Popek said he hoped Convic would "come back one day" to build the park.
