'We can play there': Stadium gains cricket great David Boon's approval

Tasmanian cricket has given its imprimatur to the new designs for the proposed Hobart stadium, with former Test great David Boon declaring that "we can play cricket there".
Mr Boon, who now chairs Cricket Tasmania, said his organisation was "extremely pleased" with the effort that architects Cox had made in meeting cricket's needs.
"We think it's a very good design, they've taken all aspects of cricket's needs into account," he said.
"There's obviously some little things underneath that have got to be sorted out, but we can play cricket there."
He said further testing would be required to ensure the proposed venue is suitable for Test cricket as well.
"To be brutally honest with having a roof, red ball cricket is going to have to be tested through possibly [Sheffield] Shield games for final approval and we'll see how that works."
The sport body's positive approval followed criticism of the government last year, after Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker told a parliamentary committee that Test Cricket might not be able to be played at proposed venue due to the addition of a roof.
Labor has continually criticised the Liberal government's proposal, claiming planning and design had been rushed.
But new opposition leader Dean Winter gave his tentative support to the proposal after the state election.
On Monday, Mr Winter backed the new stadium design and called on the government to implement a local content plan for construction of the project.
Greens sports spokesman Vica Bayley said that was significantly higher than the 40-metre height originally proposed, and would "tower over the Cenotaph and historic Evans and Hunter Street buildings".
The Greens are opposed to the stadium project, saying it is likely to blow out in cost to over $1 billion, and that taxpayer money was better spent elsewhere.
Mr Baker said the new venue would be a gamechanger for both Tasmanian sport and cricket as well, opening up new possibilities of staging cricket matches earlier and later in the year than previously thought possible.
"The shoulders of the season are a huge opportunity - October and March," he said.
"When you've got touring teams coming in potentially earlier in what is now a very very busy international schedule, we would probably not have entertained playing Test cricket in Tasmania on those shoulders.
"But you certainly could do that now," he said, referring to the stadium roof that would prevent rainouts.
He said both Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council were "excited" about the project, and would be keen to fast track the venue's accreditation as site for Test cricket.
Cricket in roofed stadiums also changed the financial considerations of staging games, he said.
"I think the reason for the [ICC's] excitement is because economically, it could really work.
"Cash drives a lot of decision-making, so a 23,000-seat stadium that could be full for five days of Test cricket makes a really compelling argument.
"A lot of time and effort, energy and cash goes in to putting Test cricket matches together, and if it only lasts for two days because of rain, it can mean the difference between a heap of money going into cricket and not a lot of money at all going in."
With an "innovative" roofed stadium, Tasmania could be one of the few places that could guarantee a full five-day Test match against the likes of England or India, he said.
