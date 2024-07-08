School bullying: 'When I watched that video, I could've been physically sick'

WARNING: The following story and the video within it contain content that may be distressing.
"Mum, I've been bashed on the school bus" are not the words any mother would want to hear.
When a 13-year-old St Mary District School student called her mother and informed her that another student on the school bus had physically assaulted her, Sarah Smith* wanted answers.
Ms Smith said the perpetrator and the victim sat next to one another on the way to school that day, as friends, until "some sort of incident" happened in the classroom that resulted in a threat from the perpetrator.
"My daughter called me at 1.40pm, really distressed, and told me [the perpetrator] was going to bash her," she said.
"I replied, 'Don't worry darling, she won't - just go to the teacher'."
Ms Smith's daughter relayed the threat and her feelings of unease to senior staff. Ms Smith assumed the school's staff would ensure her daughter's safety.
Ms Smith said she missed a call from her daughter at approximately 3.20pm, followed by a text from her sister asking her to call as soon as possible.
"She said my daughter had been bashed," she said.
Ms Smith said she immediately called her daughter and then the school; connecting took three attempts.
"The school told me that it wasn't their issue as it happened on the bus and to call the bus company," she said.
Ms Smith said the bus company suspended the perpetrator for a month.
The assault was filmed, and bystanders sent it to other students across the state via Snapchat and communication platforms. The video circulated quickly.
Ms Smith said everyone on the bus knew what would happen, and students were ready to film the attack.
Ms Smith said a school representative admitted to failing to protect the victim. She said the school sincerely apologised and suspended the perpetrator.
"They told me the perpetrator received a significant suspension period," she said.
A spokesperson from the Department of Children and Young People [DECYP] said bullying and violence in schools was unacceptable.
After a few days absent from school, Ms Smith sent her daughter back for school photos, where she was shocked to see the perpetrator.
Ms Smith said she confronted the school about the breach of suspension rules.
"A school representation called it a 'slip up', a 'mistake'," she said.
According to Ms Smith, the perpetrator was externally suspended for three days and internally suspended for four days.
"I wanted the school to utilise the maximum suspension for a student, which is ten days," she said.
According to Ms Smith, the school repeatedly ignored her when she asked why adequate consequences did not apply to the perpetrator.
"Bullying is still not being taken seriously on the East Coast," she said.
"Why are they not protecting these children? The law states that is what they must do - they have neglected my daughter and failed to protect her."
Ms Smith said she viewed the video of her daughter's attack.
"It was gut-wrenching - when I watched that video, I could've been physically sick," she said.
"I was irate at the fact this could happen, let alone seeing no responsibility or accountability follow."
Ms Smith reported the matter to police. She said she hadn't had any correspondence with the school principal after numerous phone calls and emails.
St Marys District School was contacted for comment.
A DECYP spokesperson said all allegations of inappropriate behaviour in schools are "taken seriously and investigated immediately in accordance with relevant policies and procedures".
"A range of measures are undertaken in response to bullying incidents, including contact with the families of students involved, along with reinforcement of behaviour expectations, respectful relationships and moral responsibilities for all students and the broader school community," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the department could not comment on individual matters, and if issues cannot be resolved at a school level, an internal review of the process can be requested.
*Names have been changed to protect the identities of all involved
