The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre unveils mural in time for NAIDOC week

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 9 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large mural has been unveiled at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in Launceston. Picture by Craig George
A large mural has been unveiled at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in Launceston. Picture by Craig George

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre has a new look this week with the unveiling of a large wall mural.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.