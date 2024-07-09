Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre unveils mural in time for NAIDOC week

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre has a new look this week with the unveiling of a large wall mural.
Depicting native plants and animals along with words in the palawa kani language, the art piece was completed in under two weeks after months of preparation.
It was revealed to the public on Monday in time for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) week, which runs until July 14.
Daisy Allan, who works in the centre's palawa kani language program, said the installation spoke to Tasmania's rich indigenous culture.
"We've got two people celebrating land handback, we've got muttonbird, native plants, a shell necklace and native animals," she said.
"So it's encompassing all of lutruwita / Tasmania and the culture of the Aboriginal community in one image."
The initiative came about through the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, a United Nations effort that funded the mural.
Ms Allan said the art piece doubled as a youth and language project.
"We've had the children come in and help paint the bottom half, as well as put their hand prints on while speaking the names of all the things that have palawa kani words," she said.
"It's a great way for children to do the art and the language in one."
The bulk of the mural was completed by Launceston illustrator and designer James Cowan, better known by his online moniker KreamArt.
Renowned for his street art across Tasmania and internationally, Mr Cowan said this piece was not only his largest of 2024, but also the most rewarding.
"The whole community in the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre was so accomodating," he said.
"That's the biggest thing I can take from this one, just seeing the kids get involved and how much passion and pride they took in it. It's really rewarding."
The artwork features a sunset behind Flinders Island framed by a jack jumper and a waratah. Mr Cowan said the centrepiece which celebrates the land handback movement was the hardest aspect to portray.
"With the grass textures, the hills and stuff like that, I actually had to use a paintbrush, implementing spray paint as the background colour and then getting paintbrushes out and blending in those tones as I went," he said.
"It's something I don't do a lot of but I just think those fine little details definitely break up the grass and the bank."
Although the mural itself took less than two weeks to paint, Mr Cowan was in discussions with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre for months prior.
"The design process was between three to five months of delegating what should be in this mural and what shouldn't," he said.
"There was a lot of back and forth to get everything right with it. The fauna, the flora, making sure everything has a meaning or a use."
The piece was warmly received when it was unveiled during a flag raising ceremony for NAIDOC week.
Mr Cowan said he couldn't be happier with the result.
"Everyone that came past said how much they loved it or wanted to be involved and get their kids on board," he said.
"I'm honoured to have done it and very proud that I could do it justice for them."
