'More Test cricket': International fixtures to return with new stadium

Backed by numbers, Cricket Tasmania is confident that Hobart's proposed new stadium will return the city to being a regular destination for international cricket.
Following requests from the state's sporting body, Cox Architecture have designed a see-through roof that with the use of Hawk-Eye technology will not become a factor during cricket season.
"If the roof was hit at any stage, it's well over the boundary, so it won't be in within the field of play," Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon said.
And with other factors such as natural and artificial light appearing to not play a factor, Boon said that the Macquarie Point stadium proposal is set to be the second roofed venue in Australia to host cricket.
"There's obviously some little things underneath that have got to be sorted out, but we can play cricket there," he said.
Though the extent of which the Tasmanian Tigers, Hobart Hurricanes and Australian national cricket teams can play at the precinct is still under question.
Specifically, red-ball cricket (i.e Sheffield Shield and Test matches) has never been played under a roof.
But Boon insisted that just because it has not been done before, that does not mean it can't happen in the future.
"Red-ball cricket is going to have to be tested through possibly Shield games in cooperation with Cricket Australia for final approval and [to] see how that works," he said.
"[Once we] make sure that red-ball cricket will be an even contest and it'll work under a roof, to be innovative, move forward and have something different with Test cricket like the roof will be a great asset for Tasmania.
"Hopefully it might give us the opportunity to push harder and harder for more Test cricket in Tasmania."
With Marvel Stadium in Melbourne hosting domestic and international white-ball cricket for more than a decade, Boon said there is precedent for the International Cricket Council to approve Macquarie Point as a venue for such matches.
But to ensure the same for the longer format, Boon said they would need to prove that conditions can accommodate an even contest between bat and ball.
"[Reducing] humidity is probably the biggest one ... we can all remember back when we first played night cricket with orange balls and pink balls and all that sort of stuff and how they swung," he said.
"But I think we found that night cricket, especially with the Dukes ball, it doesn't move as much as we thought it might and I believe that this sort of thing will happen again here.
"I'm very confident that we'll be able to get over it with a couple of Shield games being played and watch the game progress normally as an even contest."
