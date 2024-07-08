No bail for alleged Kings Meadows drug trafficker and MDMA cook

A Kings Meadows man who was on Supreme Court bail when he was charged with further drug trafficking and drug manufacturing charges failed in an attempt to get bail in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Jacob Adam Williams, 32, is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a thing used for consuming drugs between March and May 2024.
He also appeared on counts of possession of a controlled drug, possession of a silencer, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and a count of possessing a prohibited device.
Police allege Mr Williams was in possession of $26,700 cash and drugs with a value of up to $92,460 when his Kings Meadows property was raided by police in May 2024.
Mr Williams was also charged in relation to a search by police of a Moltema property in March.
Jye Donohue, of Moltema, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on drug trafficking and drug possession and firearms charges in May.
Mr Donoghue is due to reappear on August 15.
In August 2020, Mr Williams pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance after police raided a Hadspen address and found he and a 26-year-old man, who has also pleaded not guilty, extracting about $30,000 worth of methylamphetamine from a soft toy that had been delivered by post.
In September 2021, Mr Williams was again charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime and trafficking when police seized a total of $118,000 in two separate packages from a car and the ceiling of his home.
In the same raid, police seized a gold BMW.
In August 2023, Mr Williams was charged with trafficking after one kilogram of methamphetamine was intercepted in a postal item.
In 2012, Mr Williams received a three-month suspended jail sentence for selling methamphetamine in 2011.
Mr Williams, who appeared via video, was represented by in the court by Hobart-based defence lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the bail application on Monday morning while Tasmania Police prosecution sought details of Mr Williams' pending Supreme Court trials.
Ms Cure refused bail after hearing of Mr Williams's pending matters and remanded him in custody to reappear via video at 9:15 a.m. on July 18.
On June 30, 2023, the Supreme Court of Tasmania had a backlog of 743 cases, and numerous defendants had waited more than four years for their trials.
The court heard that Mr Williams's Supreme Court matters were likely to be heard in one trial, but no definite date was provided.
Mr Cangelosi, appearing for Devonport lawyer Greg Richardson, said crown papers had not yet been filed on the 2020 trafficking matter.
