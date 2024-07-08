Suspended mayor says he's done with local government as inquiry drags on

The Dorset municipality has been without a sitting council for almost a year after an investigation was launched into its governance.
And even if the council is reinstated once a Board of Inquiry review is complete, the mayor of eight years says he won't be back.
An investigation by the state's Director of Local Government, prompted by complaints from councillors and community members, uncovered allegations of widespread statutory non-compliance and failings of good governance.
This led to the establishment of a Board of Inquiry in late 2023 to investigation those allegations as well as the suspension of all Dorset councillors.
Senior barrister Andrew Walker and former Clarence City Council general manager Andrew Paul were put in charge of that investigation.
Former Burnie City Council general manager Andrew Wardlaw was delegated all functions and powers of the council while councillors were stood down.
A draft report has been received by all suspended councillors who have been invited to make submissions by July 12 inform a final report.
Councillors contacted about the contents of the report said they were bound by its confidentiality at this point in time.
Mayor Greg Howard said he was unhappy with its contents so far, however.
"Most of the issues are historical and have already been resolved," he said.
"In my estimation, there is nothing in it that would justify either holding a Board of Inquiry and certainly nothing in it that justifies suspending the council."
Cr Howard said even if he was reinstated with the rest of the council, he would refuse to go back.
He said his reputation and the reputation of other councillors had been smeared as a result of the Board of Inquiry.
He said there would be more councillor resignations and a reluctance for future local government candidates in the North-East as a result.
Cr Howard said some councillors had suggested to him that they intended to reverse some decisions made by the council's commissioner in their absence.
Dorset deputy mayor Dale Jessup said there was a black cloud hanging over each of the suspended councillors.
"Obviously the community has got no information on really, other than the generic information that the minister put out," he said.
"Members of the community have got no specific information about what's been investigated.
"Certainly as a councillor, I feel isolated. I feel totally unsupported."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.