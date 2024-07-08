'Tasmanian Aboriginal people have kept this fire burning': NAIDOC Week kicks off

The beginning of NAIDOC Week has been celebrated with the Aboriginal flag raised at the Aboriginal Centre on Monday, July 8.
More than 150 people attended the opening where Aboriginal tradition and culture was celebrated.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said it was a privilege to be invited to the ceremony.
"We celebrate the vibrant culture, very rich history and significant contributions of Tasmanian Aboriginal people," Mr Rockliff said.
Mr Rockliff said the theme of this year's celebration represented the "spirit and strength" of Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
"This year's theme, keep the fire burning, black, loud and proud, resonates power as a call to action and a celebration of strength but also a tribute to resilience," he said.
"Keep the fire burning is a potent metaphor for the enduring spirit and strength of the Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
"The fire celebrates the continuity of culture, persistence of traditional and the unwavering determination to maintain and celebrate your connection to country.
"For tens-of-thousands of years Tasmanian Aboriginal people have kept this fire burning."
NAIDOC Week is held from July 7 - 14.
