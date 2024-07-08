More money needed to investigate police, Integrity Commission head says

The head of the state's Integrity Commission says it does not have the resources to implement a key recommendation from the Weiss review for it to investigate all sexual abuse allegations made against Tasmania Police officers.
Former war crimes prosecutor and Tasmanian barrister Regina Weiss last week released her findings and recommendations from a review into the conduct of former senior police officer Paul Reynolds.
She found that he had groomed and sexually abused young boys throughout three decades as a police officer, mainly through his association with sporting clubs.
Ms Weiss found there had been significant failings in the reporting of grooming and sexual abuse as well as Tasmania Police's complaints process.
She made five recommendations, one of which pertained to the Integrity Commission, which were each accepted by Police Commissioner Donna Adams.
Ms Weiss said in her report said Reynolds' crimes were never properly investigated or publicly exposed until a coronial investigation into police suicides.
With the benefit of hindsight, if an integrity commission with investigative powers independent of police ... had investigated allegations of Reynolds grooming or criminal conduct with teenage boys, perhaps his actions would have been detected sooner, she said.
Integrity Commission chief commissioner Greg Melick said it could not provide the level of investigation or oversight that the report recommended.
"We barely have the resources to exercise our existing powers as envisaged and expected by the Tasmanian Parliament and the public," he said.
"We have the equivalent of less than five full-time employees in our complaints and oversight teams combined."
The final report from the Commission of Inquiry into Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings also recommended the Integrity Commission have enhanced oversight of public sector.
"As skilled and motivated as our staff are, it is not possible within our current resourcing to thoroughly oversight the some 40,000 or so public sector workers in Tasmania, including the over 1400 police officers," Mr Melick said.
