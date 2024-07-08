The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Carr Villa users asked to tidy up tributes as council raises concerns

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carr Villa business leader Eve Gibbons and groundsman Austin O'Byrne with some of the items the City of Launceston council is asking cemetery users to remove from lawn plots. Picture by Craig George
Carr Villa business leader Eve Gibbons and groundsman Austin O'Byrne with some of the items the City of Launceston council is asking cemetery users to remove from lawn plots. Picture by Craig George

Launceston residents are being given a three-week grace period to remove hazardous items from lawn plots at Carr Villa.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.