Carr Villa users asked to tidy up tributes as council raises concerns

Launceston residents are being given a three-week grace period to remove hazardous items from lawn plots at Carr Villa.
Carr Villa business leader Eve Gibbons said the council understood people's grief took many forms, and the laying of tributes was one of many ways they chose to commemorate their loved ones' lives.
This led to the council taking a "lenient approach" when it came to enforcement of policies.
However, she said people's desire to pay tribute was beginning to impact those who worked and visited the cemetery.
"When family and friends come and visit, a lot of people like to be able to place tributes," Ms Gibbons said.
"However, taking a lenient approach has created a significant amount of more tributes over that time.
"Unfortunately, some of those items are causing safety risks and hazards. That's to our visitors that attend on site, that's to our staff who need to maintain the areas as well as wildlife and pets."
The tributes that pose the most risk are those made of glass and ceramics.
These frequently get knocked over and shatter, particularly during windy weather, and leave sharp shards.
The other items at issue were those embedded in the grass like solar lights, which also degrade and fall apart but also interfere with groundskeeping tasks like mowing and edging.
Ms Gibbons said there were also cases where tributes encroached onto neighbouring plots, and it was important people remained respectful of other cemetery users.
Over the coming weeks, families with in the Lawn Plaque and Limited Monumental cemeteries are asked to remove anything made of glass from their sites.
"What we're asking family over the next couple of weeks is to come out and take their items that are glass. Take those things, take them home with them," Ms Gibbons said.
"We really just wanted to give a good period of time for families to come up, because they may want to take some items home and do something special with them."
Other areas, like the Monumental and Woodlawn cemeteries are not affected, and items like teddy bears or wooden crosses are not slated for removal.
Floral tributes, using the in-built vases at each plot, are also safe.
As well as being available during the week from 8am-4.30pm, cemetery staff will be on site from 10am-2pm on Saturday, July 27 to offer advice to those impacted.
After this day, the staff will remove any hazardous tributes and place them into storage - giving community members another chance to collect any items - before they are disposed of.
Ms Gibbons said once the immediate safety concerns were addressed there would be an opportunity for community members to have their say.
"At the moment our approach is to just deal with the safety issue," she said.
"Then we'll actually have conversations with the community over the coming months.
"We're talking about developing a master plan for the site, to plan for the next 100-odd years. That's where we'll have those conversations to understand whether people are wanting something different as part of when they say goodbye."
The Carr Villa team can be contacted in-person at the cemetery, by phoning 03 6323 3600 or by emailing carrvilla@launceston.tas.gov.au.
Signs and other notices about the removal of tributes will be posted at the cemetery and on the council website, as will information about appropriate tributes.
