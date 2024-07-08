Inattention may have been a factor in Quarantine Road, Kings Meadows crash

Tasmania Police say its early investigations into a serious crash at Kings Meadows on Sunday, July 7, suggest inattention may have been a contributing factor.
Investigations are actively ongoing into the Quarantine Road crash, and police are calling for anyone with information to contact them.
Police and emergency services, responding promptly to the call, were on the scene at Quarantine Road about 3:20 p.m. Sunday after reports that a Toyota Hilux had left the road and crashed into two parked cars before rolling onto its roof.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped for some time before being taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
