'Back myself in and keep running': McKercher on THAT moment in first AFL win

Colby McKercher's return to the AFL could not have gone much better.
After last playing in round 10 and spending two weeks in the VFL, the 19-year-old collected 37 disposals and had a highlight-reel moment not many will forget.
Kicking the ball from deep in defensive to Dylan Stephens, he received a handball over the top before sprinting down the wing and delivering inboard to Nick Larkey inside the forward-50, who then goaled.
"I just saw the grass and was like 'back myself in and keep running'," McKercher said post-game.
"I think I went to kick and he gave up a little bit, so I was like 'I can keep on going again here'.
"Luckily it hit Souv and he kicked the goal, I was pretty excited when Souvy put through that goal."
The moment caught the eyes of many, with commentator Brad Johnson comparing it to North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey, while Dermott Brereton gave some more high praise.
"I think McKercher is going to turn into their best offensive weapon because he's got this - he's got raw speed," he said.
Those within North Melbourne are also getting excited about the Launceston product's talent.
Their X account features the biography 'Colby McKercher fan account' but more importantly, coach Alastair Clarkson was rapt with his performance.
"The North supporters that came to the game got a glimpse into the future of our footy club... it's pleasing that some of these guys are playing some consistent footy," Clarkson said.
"We've really missed him over the last six weeks, as we saw when he did that scintillating run down the outer wing - he took three or four bounces and then found Nick Larkey for that shot on goal."
McKercher was sidelined with a stress injury in his foot, saying he was pretty hungry to get back out there after putting his head down in rehab.
As North Melbourne caused an upset over Gold Coast by four points on Saturday, McKercher celebrated his first AFL win.
"I was pretty excited to be honest when PC [Paul Curtis] got that mark, I was pretty pumped. It's just so good to celebrate my first win with the boys," he said.
"I was jealous that I missed out on the West Coast game but I'm back and I'm feeling good. I'm just so happy that I could get that first win and we're starting to play some really good footy, which is exciting."
Also celebrating his first AFL win in round 18 was St Kilda's Arie Schoenmaker as the Saints shocked Sydney on Sunday.
Schoenmaker had 13 disposals and took several key kick-ins during the last quarter.
He almost had his first goal as well, unloading from long distance before a teammate gave away a free while the ball was in mid-air.
It's his first win in his third game, while McKercher was made to wait 10 for his.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.