Dorset Council holds special meeting to correct fees and charges error

A Northern Tasmanian council has updated its fees and charges for the 2024-25 financial year after an error was caught in its original schedule.
Dorset Council officers approved an ammendment to the document at a special meeting on July 2, resolving potential impacts on this year's budget.
Although it's good news for the local government, ratepayers aren't likely to be as pleased with the change.
Labour based fees will increase by five per cent, infrastructure based fees will rise by 3.75 per cent and other fees will receive a 3.1 per cent hike.
The affected fees are largely in cemetery costs, facility hire and charges for development services.
The cost of a standard burial has risen by $95 to $1480, while exhuming a body now sits at $2255, up from $2080 last month.
Surveying costs have also risen, with building assessment and inspections going from $660 to $720 for class 1-9 structures under 56 square metres. Builds greater than 150 square metres have been hiked by $100 to $1250.
Acting corporate services director Lauren Tolputt said the errors from the June 24 meeting had been corrected.
"As part of the preparation to overlay the fees into council's point of sales software, officers performed a final audit and identified errors in its schedule that could materially impact 2024-25 budget estimates," she said.
"It was the result of human error and officers have moved very quickly to update internal processes and checklists to ensure that we mitigate the risk of this happening again in the future."
The council claimed these rises were representative of current indexation, with labour based fees to be covered by a 4.5 per cent wage increase through Dorset's enterprise agreement along with a 0.5 per cent increase to the Supperannuation Guarantee Contribution.
Infrastructure based fees and other fees have been pegged at the Council Cost Index and Hobart's March Quart Consumer Price Index, respectively.
Comissioner Andrew Wardlaw said it was unfortunate that the special meeting had to be called.
"It's obviously not ideal and I'm pleased to hear that we have put processes in place that can do a bit more checking," he said.
"I'm a little disappointed that I didn't pick it up myself."
