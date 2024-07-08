Riverside coach calls for compassion as star faces potentially lengthy ban

Having not heard yet from Football Tasmania about their repercussions from Saturday, Riverside Olympic are sweating on the availability of their two players.
In a scarcely believable finish at Windsor Park, the hosts led the NPL Tasmania ladder leaders 2-0 with less than 10 minutes of the 90 remaining before a nightmarish finish resulted in two red cards and as many goals conceded.
The first sending off occured when defender Zac Reissig slid in for a challenge which referee Nathan Coad deemed to be a yellow card - Reissig's second.
It was a decision which the player was less than impressed with, and after a bit of back and forth, he trudged off towards the change-rooms before stopping to watch the rest of the game from behind the fence.
"It's disappointing for Zac, because he was having an amazing game, I think it would be one of the best games he's played for Riverside before," Dos Santos Silva said.
"From my point of view it wasn't a yellow card because he touches the ball, but obviously the referee has a different point of view."
And after they conceded a goal soon after, Riverside were forced to play with just nine men for the rest of the game when star forward Emanuel Ponce was also given a second yellow, this time for diving.
It elicited a furious response from the Chilean, who repeatedly argued Coad's decision in close contact with him.
"You have to respect the decision from the ref and that's one of the things that I already mentioned to Manny, that he cannot have that reaction, especially being an older player," Dos Santos Silva said.
But the Portuguese coach believed that with the game on the line, it should be taken into consideration that Ponce's emotions were heightened.
"There's a reaction of someone who has a lot of passion," he said.
"I cannot stop my player from having that desire of winning and the referees need to understand that culturally it is quite difficult for us as well to understand.
"If Football Tasmania comes along with anything, then as a club we need to review that."
And while two suspensions that could have extended penalties only add to a disappointing finish, Dos Santos Silva was thrilled with how the remaining nine men defended the more than 13 minutes of injury time to ensure they earned a point.
"They are a bunch of special lads. Through all the difficulties we had this year so far, we are a club that is improving massively and if no one can see that it's because they are a bit blind," he said.
"They regrouped, they understood that they have to work pretty hard and fight to keep that draw, and they kept it really well, it was fantastic for them."
The salvaged point may have felt like two dropped rather than one gained, but Dos Santos Silva was still aware that his side had taken it up to the competition's top team.
In fact, the Riverside mentor believed they could have been more than two goals up by the time Reissig was given his marching orders.
"We were very compact, we didn't make a lot of mistakes, because when you make mistakes that is when South Hobart punishes you the most," he said.
"In the second half, we knew they were going to pin us down, so we lowered our defensive block a bit and we went on quick transitions and that is where we gained a bit of an advantage.
"It was fantastic, the boys worked really hard during the week."
