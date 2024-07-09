'The reality is many have no way of heating up food, let alone our bodies'

"WITH temperatures in Tasmania reaching as low as minus 12 degrees, do you think you could sleep rough for one night" (The Examiner, July 6)?
I've been homeless for 25 years. One night is a walk in the park, but good on those who participate. This winter is one of the coldest I can remember. When your body starts to freeze, it's actually quite painful, and so too is the thawing out, but I probably won't have to put up with it much longer as I am also terminally ill. "The year Salvos set a goal of $150,000" (The Examiner, July 6). The truth is none of that amount reaches the homeless in the form of money but rather in baked beans and noodles. The reality is many of us have no way of heating up food, let alone our bodies.
A. R. Trounson, Needles
ANOTHER politician has deserted the party they stood for in the last Federal election and gone to the cross-benches as an Independent. This time, ex-Labor Senator Fatima Payman voted against her party on the Palestine issue. This has happened a number of times over the last few years, both in Tasmanian and Federal elections, where a politician gets elected on a major party platform and then, for whatever reason, departs that party and goes Independent. Surely the voters of that person would not be impressed as they voted for them as a candidate standing for a major party, not as an independent. I may be cynical, but could it be that these politicians who have left the major party and gone Independent went through the process of selection and standing in the election on behalf of the major party with a preconceived plan that, at the earliest moment and for any excuse, resign from the party and turn Independent. In these cases, the next highest vote-getter for the major party concerned shoulder replaces the person who has resigned from the party so that the party still maintains the original number of seats they had after the election.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
WHAT hypocrites are those asking for environmental groups to reveal where their donations come from? A Liberal Government here that has opposed any political donation reform and poker machine reform.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
KUDOS to Dr Andrew Jackson for promoting the benefits of vaping. I have witnessed the positive effects of vaping. A close friend who had smoked all of his life changed to vaping in his mid-forties. Prior to the switch, his quality of life was in serious decline.
Now, some 30 years later, his quality of life has exceeded expectations.
Let us be clear: we are talking about pure tobacco vapes, not the "lolly" vapes so popular with the youth of today.
For every medical outcry of vaping, there can be found at least three positive medical recommendations on the positive side of vaping.
Fortunately, we have the likes of Dr Andrew Jackson, who sees the proven benefits of pure tobacco vaping.
Ian O'Neill, Riverside
SO WE really believe anything our cobbled-together government says these days. We have an artist's impression of the stadium no one wants, but it will be built on time and on budget for $715m. Our leaders have been way out on the time and cost of the new spirits. Who are they kidding? All that money is for Jeremy's folly, and yet they are cutting health to the bone and not replacing much-needed people. What a sorry state of affairs!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
WHILST Australia has a diverse population, the country's two major political parties do not embrace a diversity of opinion.
West Australian Labor Senator Fatima Payman, who crossed the floor to support an independent Palestine, has been exiled by her own party and chose to leave.
Conversely, the Liberal Party does allow members to cross the floor; however, politicians are usually subjected to threats of expulsion or non-re-endorsement at the next election cycle, for example, Bridget Archer, MHR for Bass.
Independent thought is a basic tenet of any democracy, not to be subjected to the lowest form of common denominator and/or, for example, the advocacy of any self-interest group(s).
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
