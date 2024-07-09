The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

'The reality is many have no way of heating up food, let alone our bodies'

July 9 2024 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tents of homeless people in the Roundhouse at the Northern Inveresk Carpark, off Forster Street, Invermay, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tents of homeless people in the Roundhouse at the Northern Inveresk Carpark, off Forster Street, Invermay, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

"WITH temperatures in Tasmania reaching as low as minus 12 degrees, do you think you could sleep rough for one night" (The Examiner, July 6)?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.