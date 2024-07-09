'The reality is many have no way of heating up food, let alone our bodies'

ANOTHER politician has deserted the party they stood for in the last Federal election and gone to the cross-benches as an Independent. This time, ex-Labor Senator Fatima Payman voted against her party on the Palestine issue. This has happened a number of times over the last few years, both in Tasmanian and Federal elections, where a politician gets elected on a major party platform and then, for whatever reason, departs that party and goes Independent. Surely the voters of that person would not be impressed as they voted for them as a candidate standing for a major party, not as an independent. I may be cynical, but could it be that these politicians who have left the major party and gone Independent went through the process of selection and standing in the election on behalf of the major party with a preconceived plan that, at the earliest moment and for any excuse, resign from the party and turn Independent. In these cases, the next highest vote-getter for the major party concerned shoulder replaces the person who has resigned from the party so that the party still maintains the original number of seats they had after the election.