Photos from under 10s and 13s at the 2024 Launceston Competitions on Sunday

Talented young dancers wore their best dance customs and wowed judges in the 10 & Under 13 Years Broadway Solo competition on Sunday for the 2024 Launceston Competitions.
The Launceston Competitions was the longest continual-running eisteddfods in the country, running for 121 years.
A community based, not-for-profit organisation offered speech and drama, music and dancing genres for entry.
The annual competitions take place from May - July and offered a "safe and supportive" opportunity for performers of all ages.
