Road clear, one hospitalised after Monday morning ute crash in Launceston

A person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash caused slow going through Launceston.
A Ford Ranger ute was knocked onto its side during the Monday, July 8 crash at the intersection of George Street and Elizabeth Street.
Police said the crash happened about 8am that morning, and as of 8.30am emergency service workers were at the scene controlling traffic through the junction.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the scene was cleared, and by 10.05am emergency services had left the scene.
One person was taken by ambulance to the Launceston General Hospital as a result of the crash.
No further updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.