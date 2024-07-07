Waterfront stadium design concepts get AFL's tick of approval

AFL chief Andrew Dillon has signalled approval for the new renders of the Macquarie Point stadium released over the weekend.
The concept designs from Cox Architecture, with input from Culmulus Studio, include a fixed transparent dome roof with timber woven into it, a 1500-person function room, and a dedicated stage for concerts and other events.
Mr Dillon described the release of the renders as "another great step forward in the establishment of the Tassie Devils Football Club."
"The Tasmania Devils continue to make great progress led by chairman Grant O'Brien, its board and team members Kath McCann and Jack Riewoldt, and the recent announcement of Brendon Gale as the club's inaugural CEO," he said.
"With nearly 200,000 members signing up, there continues to be great momentum and support towards the club and today's release of the design renders is another important milestone."
Mr O'Brien said the team was looking forward to seeing more information on the stadium project as it progressed towards, and through, the Tasmanian Planning Commission's approval process.
"Another critical piece of infrastructure for our club is the development of a training and administration facility," he said.
"We are working hard with a range of stakeholders, including the Tasmanian government and local councils, to progress this development which is an essential part of every AFL/AFLW club."
Mr O'Brien said the training and administration facility would be the first of its kind for Tasmania.
"It will be our home, the place where our club will go to work every day," he said.
"It will be the place that drives our culture, that welcomes our community, and provides our athletes with the facilities they need to succeed on and off the field."
