Police on the scene of Kings Meadows crash, Quarantine Road closed

Emergency services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Quarantine Road, near the Opossom Road intersection in Kings Meadows.
Police say at this time, Quarantine Road will be closed to all traffic between Opossom Road and Hobart Road.
They say no injuries have been reported at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and comply with current traffic diversions in place.
