Proposed waterfront stadium has ability to extend cricket season

First up this Monday morning, we have more about the proposed $715 million waterfront stadium in Hobart.
Concept designs were released on the weekend with one of the most eyecatching aspects being the woven-style timber and translucent roof.
Lead architect Adrian Richardson has said the roof structure has satisfied those in the world of cricket, and will stand out as the world's only all-weather stadium suited for the game.
Have you ever fancied a career change and entering into the field of paranormal investigation?
Duncan Bailey has reported on an odd jobs campaign from Tourism Tasmania that has achieved a global reach of 1.3 billion people.
Hugh Bohane has had a look at a new survey of drivers that shows almost 60 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 27 were most likely not to know how many drinks they could have before being over the legal limit.
And in sport, Ben Hann has had a chat with the coach of the Scottsdale Magpies women's team about their first victory in the NTFAW premier division.
After a week of frosts, it looks like we're in for rain most days during the week so try to keep warm and dry - and keep up to date with the latest in news from The Examiner's website and mobile app.
Matt Maloney, journalist
