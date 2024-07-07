Labor calls on the Liberal-Lambie coalition to stop job cuts to healthcare

Labor has accused the Liberal-Lambie coalition of cutting more jobs in the healthcare industry, following Right to Information (RTI) documents which revealed more than 700 jobs were unfunded across the health system.
They say these jobs are at risk of being cut under "exposed vacancy control measures".
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) stated that nearly 1,000 vacant nursing and midwifery positions existed across the state.
Labor accused the state government of avoiding answering questions about the extent of the Liberal-Lambie cuts, which it claims "leaves Tasmanian patients and health workers in great uncertainty".
But Liberal Member for Franklin Nic Street said there had been two and a half thousand more health professionals in our system, including 1390 more nurses, since coming to office in 2014.
Labor MLC Luke Edmunds said they would use the winter parliamentary recess to "ensure Tasmanians understand the damage the Liberal-Lambie budget will do to the health system".
"The Government should focus on improving health services and conditions for the dedicated workers who deliver them, not cutting health worker's jobs," Mr Edmunds said.
Mr Edmunds said Labor called on the government to be honest with Tasmanians about what they're cutting.
"People are very worried about what's happening, particularly in health," Mr Edmunds said.
"Cutting jobs in health is not the answer to the health crisis that Tasmanians face, and so when you make cuts throughout, there will be negative impacts on patients.
"And they're the people we're most worried about," Mr Edmunds said.
Mr Street said the government was on a recruitment drive within the health department and that next year, there will be more doctors, nurses, and paramedics on the frontline of the health system.
"The structure of the other workforce within the health department is a matter for the health department," Mr Street said.
"What I'm making clear is that in terms of frontline services, there will be more people working in our health system in 12 months," Mr Street said.
He said he was confident the government's health department would structure its workforce to support the frontline services that Tasmanians rely on.
