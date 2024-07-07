The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor calls on the Liberal-Lambie coalition to stop job cuts to healthcare

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
July 8 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franklin MP Meg Brown and Pembroke MLC Luke Edmunds at a Labor campaign to stop the Liberal-Lambie health cuts. Picture supplied
Franklin MP Meg Brown and Pembroke MLC Luke Edmunds at a Labor campaign to stop the Liberal-Lambie health cuts. Picture supplied

Labor has accused the Liberal-Lambie coalition of cutting more jobs in the healthcare industry, following Right to Information (RTI) documents which revealed more than 700 jobs were unfunded across the health system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.