Tourism Tasmania's Odd Jobs campaign attracts global attention

Tourism Tasmania's Odd Jobs campaign has reached people from across the globe, generating a global reach of 1.3 billion since launching on June 17.
The campaign which advertises quirky jobs like paranormal investigator and wombat walker, was launched with the hope to draw Australians to the state to experience these "one-of-a-kind" jobs.
Included in the more than 1330 pieces of news and social media across 21 countries that have shared the story are BBC World News and radio outlets, CNN, India Times, Good Morning Cape Town and more.
Tourism Tasmania's Acting chief executive Vanessa Pinto said the Off Season campaign was focused on changing the way people think of winter holidays in Tasmania.
"And Odd Jobs is definitely helping to get the message out there," Ms Pinto said.
"Ten tourism operators across the state are offering Odd Jobs that explore some of our island's most wild, weird and wonderful workplaces."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said this was an incredible result.
"While holiday messages are often centered around sunny destinations, Odd Jobs has really shifted the conversation on what a unique winter break can look like in Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"We know this winter is challenging for some of our tourism and hospitality businesses, which is why it's so important to continue investing in winter marketing initiatives to drive visitors to the state and support our regions during the quieter months."
Tourism Tasmania's Odd Jobs is accepting applications, including from Tasmanians, until July 8, 2024, via the Discover Tasmania website.
