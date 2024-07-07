'There's a lot of negativity': Scottsdale hope win is just the start

Sometimes in football, a win means a whole lot more than four points.
And while they are under no illusions about what confronts them, Scottsdale enjoyed one of those wins on Saturday.
Ever since they were selected as one of the six clubs to be a part of the new NTFA premier league beginning next year, the Magpies have been a source of derision.
Pointing to a dismal 2-39 overall record this year among the senior and reserves men, women and under-18 boys ahead of the weekend, those who protest their inclusion are concerned about Scottsdale's competitiveness against a club like North Launceston, who are currently unbeaten in the State League.
It was no wonder then that women's coach Mark Prior spoke with relief following his side's match against Launceston.
Beating the Lady Blues 3.0 (18) to 1.1 (7), the Magpies' first victory in the NTFAW premier division hardly moves the needle statistically speaking - it's now 3-41 - but Prior seemed unperturbed, rather he took the 'Rome wasn't built in a day' approach.
"When you've got to work from the bottom up, it's just hard work," he said.
"When you're winning, no one analyses you, but as soon as you start losing all the experts come out and have their say.
"As soon as you win it goes quiet a bit, that's the only way you can do it in sport to keep the naysayers a bit quieter."
Prior reiterated that there was no quick solution for Scottsdale, making positive moments like these all the more essential.
"It's not just a one-year thing, we're trying to build this club over the next few years," he said.
"We're starting to implement things into the game and the way we want to play and the enjoyment, camaraderie, the culture, we're trying to build it.
"There's a lot of negativity, so we're trying to put a positive stance on the club and it is slowly coming together here."
For the women specifically, the Magpies have experienced a gradual turnaround in form.
Playing in an extremely competitive division, Prior's side have made their defence an asset and the results are beginning to show.
Scottsdale have conceded just one goal in their previous eight quarters, a far cry from the 17 majors Bridgenorth kicked against them in round seven, and it has become a point of pride for Prior.
But beyond adding to their stingy structure, Prior wants to use the rest of the games this season as progress updates.
"[The squad] want to win as much as anyone else and it just builds that morale and also the sense of belief that we can do it at a level that we want to play," he said.
"We'll just go against the opposition that we're against, and then try to improve from last time and hopefully maintain that winning culture."
