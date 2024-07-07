Real-time bus and ferry tracking to be introduced in December

The state government will introduce live tracking of bus and ferry services across the state in December, giving commuters access to real-time information about their public transport system.
Commuters will be able to view the location of their bus or ferry through an online map and follow its progress along the route, and see predicted arrival times.
Metro Tasmania chief executive Katie Cooper said it would be a game-changer for customers travelling on their services.
"We've got a project group that have been stood up that are starting to work through some of the logistics of implementation and roll through," Ms Cooper said.
"But we're really excited to work with the department who are driving the project for the industry."
Last year almost 12,300 trips were dropped from Metro's bus schedule due to bus driver shortages, however, it was mostly contained to Hobart.
Ms Cooper said the challenge around a "tight labour market" was still prevalent.
"We are intending to introduce services on a staged basis when we can really be confident that the sustainability and reliability is going to exist," Ms Cooper said.
"We've got a program of what that looks like - I'm not putting dates or times to that yet, because it does require us to achieve certain milestones to do that.
Transport Minister Eric Abetz said the introduction of live-tracking was an important step in creating a "more reliable, convenient and accessible public transport network for all Tasmanians".
"The customer experience will be substantially enhanced, because they'll be able to track their bus in the event that there's a traffic jam, a mechanical breakdown or whatever - customers will be able to track the bus and understand what the delay might be," Mr Abetz said.
"We'll be starting the rollout with Metro in Hobart and then progressively roll it out to the public transport system, keeping in mind that school buses will not be included in the rollout."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.