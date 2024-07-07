The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Real-time bus and ferry tracking to be introduced in December

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated July 7 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Transport Minister Eric Abetz and Metro Tasmania chief executive Katie Cooper announce tracking system for bus and ferry services. Picture supplied
The state government will introduce live tracking of bus and ferry services across the state in December, giving commuters access to real-time information about their public transport system.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

