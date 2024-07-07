Exchange Hotel in Beaconsfield: 'A wine and beer enthusiasts wonderland'

The family-owned Exchange Hotel in Beaconsfield has become a unique pit stop for locals, wine, and beer enthusiasts exploring the picturesque West Tamar Valley.
Nestled in the heart of Beaconsfield, the heritage-listed Exchange Hotel, built in 1879, invites its patrons to "relax" and "try some of the region's finest wines".
The former gold mining town is now home to several tourist attractions, including the Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre, Miners Gold Brewery, and local wineries on the Tamar Valley Wine Route.
The Exchange Hotel's owners said they were thrilled to introduce a unique lounge bar experience celebrating local wines.
Gavin Gordon, co-owner of the Exchange Hotel, encourages people to enter the Exchange and "discover a space where heritage meets the ambience of the local history that adorns the bar's walls."
"Our lounge has been created to provide an inviting atmosphere encouraging conversation and connection," Mr Gordon said.
"We want people to talk, meet friends, connect, and restore a sense of community. It's been a long time since Beaconsfield has had a space to do this."
The owners have restored the hotel over the past three years and aim to provide "a unique space with a heritage feel for wine enthusiasts and those looking to unwind".
The Exchange showcases an extensive selection of locally sourced wines, highlighting the region's diverse flavours.
From crisp whites to subtle fragrant reds, the Exchange's carefully curated wine list strives to "reflect the essence of Tamar Valley's rich vineyard heritage".
Mr Gordon said he wants to showcase the Tamar Valley with Tasmanian producers and offer something different for residents and visitors.
"We open the lounge bar every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and we also have boutique heritage accommodation on site," Mr Gordon said.
According to the Exchange's owners, the family-run food van from Legana, 'Hangry As,' conveniently parks in the hotel's car park every Thursday night for those patrons looking for a quick meal.
"Whether you enjoy an intimate evening with a loved one or revelling in the company of friends, the Exchange provides the perfect backdrop for creating these memorable moments," Mr Gordon said.
He said the hotel offers seasonal platters and hot snacks crafted with "equal care and attention, complementing our outstanding wine and locally crafted beer selections".
According to Mr Gordon, his nephew and the Exchange Hotel manager Moss Gordon "infuses every drink with a fresh perspective and has created a great drinks menu and selection of cocktails".
"Moss brings a contemporary flair to the bar, a keen sense of balance, and a dash of playfulness," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Gordon said Moss' energy is "contagious, and he is committed to delivering a memorable experience showcasing the best of what the Tamar Valley (and Tasmania) has to offer".
"Whether recommending a signature cocktail or a fine collection of local wines and beers based on individual preferences, Moss wants to ensure everyone's enjoyment," Mr Gordon said.
The Exchange Hotel has over 30 local wines in their bar menu that feature the following local wineries:
Gavin Gordon's sister and hotel co-owner, Donna Hodgon, said Beaconsfield was "the heart of the Tamar Valley."
"You've got 30 vineyards within 30 minutes [drive], and you can come here and taste part of the valley if you like. It's pretty amazing," Ms Hodgon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.