Cricket concerns quelled: Roofed stadium design 'an asset' for the game

Tasmania is in line to host an extended cricket season when it has the only all-weather cricket stadium in the world, the lead architect of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium says.
The public were privy to the first look at the stadium's concept design over the weekend, which included a see-through roof, supported by an internal steel and timber frame, a dedicated stage pocket for concerts and events, and a 1500-person function room looking onto kunanyi/Mount Wellington.
The designs were done by lead architect Cox Architecture, who were awarded the $37.9 million contract for the project in May, with support from Cumulus Studio.
The state government is expected to submit the concept design with other paperwork relating to the stadium in a Project of State Significance application later this month.
The $715 million, 23,000-seat stadium is a contract condition between the AFL and state government for a Tasmanian-based AFL and AFLW team, but the government has stressed that the development will be multi-purpose to host a range of sporting and other events.
Cox Architecture principal director Alistair Richardson said the roof have been pushed to a height of around 50 metres to ease concerns held by the cricket community.
He said with the roof, there would be no need for rain breaks.
"It actually extends the opportunity for the cricket season," Mr Richardson said.
"This will be the first all-weather cricket stadium in the world, and cricket around the world is actually really interested in this because it actually is becoming a bigger issue about rain events and disrupting play.
"The fact that we actually have here in Tasmania the world's first covered cricket stadium is actually going to be really a unique opportunity."
Macquarie Point Development Corporation chief executive Anne Beach reiterated that the company was confident the project would remain within its budget parameters.
Ms Beach had previously told a parliamentary committee that should there be a cost overrun, the team would reassess the stadium's inputs.
On Sunday, she said what the public saw in the concept designs was what they would get.
"We're confident these concept designs show what we're going to deliver for Tasmania," she said.
Cox Architecture was involved in the $1.6 billion development of Optus Stadium in Perth, which has a capacity of 61,000 people.
"Optus Stadium is obviously a far, far bigger stadium ... but the cost per seat is actually not too far off - it's about the same," Mr Richardson said.
Events and Stadia Minister Nic Street said the government's contribution to the stadium project remained capped at $375 million.
This is in addition to $240 million from the federal government for the wider redevelopment of the Macquarie Point precinct.
"There is interest from private consortiums in investing in the entire precinct," Mr Street said.
Labor's sport spokesman Luke Edmunds said the party looked forward to seeing more progress on this project.
"While it remains to be seen if Jeremy Rockliff can deliver this on time and on budget, if he does it will be good news for Tasmania's economy and local jobs," he said.
Greens spokesman Vica Bayley said the stadium's height had grown by up to 25 per cent above that which was proposed initially by the government.
"Stadiums are all about looking inwards, stadiums are all about the experience of sitting in a seat and witnessing a sporting or entertainment exercise," he said.
"This has nothing to do with making the most of this site, a waterfront site, that commands some of the most impressive locations here in Hobart."
