Sweetbrew waves goodbye to George Street location in new chapter for cafe

The shop that started it all for the coffee aficionados at Sweetbrew has come to an end - but it's just the beginning of the brew crew's next chapter.
Sweetbrew will shut the doors on its George Street location and move to the new St Lukes Health building at 93 Cimitiere Street, set to open in the coming weeks.
It's a somewhat emotional move for owners Archana and Tim Brammall and Aaron Jones, who looked back at 11 years on the cafe that started it all.
"It's partly emotional for us, this is our life in Launceston really - this is what we know it to be for Tim, myself and our kids," Mrs Brammall said.
"So much happened here - people met up, babies grew up, we've seen relationships break up and political deals being done in these rooms."
For Mr Jones, the George Street cafe is what started his career at Sweetbrew and led him to become a co-owner with the company - but before that, he was just another coffee-obsessed regular.
"The times that I really remember are sitting in the back corner on a Sunday with my partner at the time and we'd have three coffees across eight hours - we were probably the worst revenue-generating customers for Arch and Tim at the time," Mr Jones said.
"Sweetbrew kind of infiltrated my life as much as I did Sweetbrew's; I've been working here for six years now and been an owner for two years.
"It's been a real journey for me in my own leadership and personal development ... I just feel like the journey keeps getting better and keeps presenting me with new challenges - it's been really fun."
The new Cimitiere Street location will allow for additional staff, as well as a full kitchen with a new menu, separate to what's on offer at their three-in-one cafe, bar and restaurant Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew.
Mr Brammall said they were excited to re-open a big kitchen again, like what they had at George Street prior to Tatler Lane's opening.
"This time with a different offering to Tatler, so it'll be nice to move back into that full-functioning Sweetbrew in this new location," Mr Brammall said.
The new setup will feature brunch, an Asian-fusion lunch and some grab-and-go options.
"It's its own standalone cafe independent of the fact that it's incorporated into that building, but the space itself is beautiful," Mr Brammall said.
"We've still got some really exciting ideas fermenting at the moment with what we do with this George Street space as well ... we'll do this stage first and work on the next."
Mrs Brammall said it was important to acknowledge the community for letting them grow.
"I also want to acknowledge the team that has backed us to grow," Mrs Brammall said.
"Without the two we just wouldn't be who we are."
