Lilydale produce 247-point drubbing while East Coast win 'massive game'

Lilydale produced one of the NTFA's biggest wins in recent memory, defeating UTAS 39.14 (248) to 0.1 (1).
The unbeaten ladder-leaders flexed their muscle by kicking 12 goals in the second and fourth quarters as Matthew Saunders finished with 10 and Trent Griggs eight.
It was a good 18th birthday present for Tom Heazlewood as half of the team found the big sticks. James Harris and Samuel McAuliffe were named UTAS' best.
East Coast and Bridport's battle for fifth spot continued to get heated as the pair both won on Saturday.
The Swans' win was a key one, creeping closer to fourth-placed Old Launcestonians by beating them 10.10 (70) to 9.5 (59).
"We knew it was a massive game heading in for our finals chance, we knew it was a need-to-win with Bridport chomping down the hammer," East Coast coach Kodie Joseph said.
"The game was played with a finals-like intensity, from first bounce it was a really good contest between both teams."
Joseph described the game as the Swans' first four-quarter effort and it showed, leading at every break and pulling away in the third to seal the win.
He said every player performed their role with no passengers, but highlighted the performances of Ethan Goldfinch, Nelson Cubitt and Jared Mason.
"Ethan's tireless work out of the midfield, his disposal and work in tight in the contest was amazing, I was really happy with what he brought to the table," Joseph said.
"Nelson has played half-half in the ressies and the seniors and he came into the side for his first game in about a month and kicked two really crucial goals in the second half.
"Jared down back did a really good job on one of their best forwards and slowed him down."
East Coast have a win-loss record of 7-5 this season, already significantly better than their 5-11 standings last season.
Joseph has put his team's growth down to the return of the Goldfinch brothers - Ethan and Shayne - as well as some locals like Isaac Newett coming back to the region.
"The hard work that we did across the whole list, reserves and seniors, throughout the pre-season to get ourselves in a position where we can play consistently good footy is the biggest area of improvement, " he said.
"As a club, we put stacks of work into the development of our younger guys in the last three years and we were starting to reap the rewords of that."
Over at Morven Park, Bridport defeated Evandale 12.14 (86) to 5.7 (37) to gain some percentage in the race to finals. Prominent goalkickers Matthew Taylor (four) and Scott Fenton (three) led the way as Joe Robinson was best on ground.
St Pats earned themselves win number two of the season, defeating Meander Valley 10.18 (78) to 3.5 (23), while Jack Colgrave booted five to kick half the game's goals as Old Scotch saw off Perth 7.10 (52) to 3.7 (25).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.