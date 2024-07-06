Northern Hawks soar to grand final as Cavaliers push them all the way

Tasmanian Netball League's powerhouse clubs were at their very best once again at the Silverdome.
Playing for a spot in the grand final, Northern Hawks and Cavaliers played with physical and effective defence throughout, but the two-time reigning premiers never trailed en route to a 57-51 victory.
It was a performance of the highest order from Lynette Childs in goal-keeper, as she demonstrated throughout why she had reached 50 State League games.
Coach Maddie Walker was thrilled to see the defender produce her best netball on such a big occasion.
"She had an outstanding game, I think everyone would agree to that," Walker said.
"I honestly think that all of the girls that took the floor, they all played their part and I think that they all did an awesome job."
It was also a big day for Steph Gunton, who played her 150th game in Hawks colours.
While the Hawks will be rewarded with a deserved week off for their win, the Cavaliers will be at the Silverdome again next weekend to play Kingston, after they defeated Southern rivals Cripps Waratah.
Walker said the contest was a great advertisement for the sport.
"That's what netball is about, that's what you're here for," she said.
"It was played in a competitive spirit and it's always been like that between Cavs and Hawks."
Walker's side were the faster starters during the intense, and loud, opening minutes of the match.
Some brilliant early defending from 50th-gamer Childs was matched down the other end by the Cavs' duo of Paige O'Neill and Lily Case, with both sides having to really battle for a quality shot opportunity.
Perhaps nerves were affecting both line-ups, with careless and uncharacteristic turnovers in abundance.
Making some key interceptions, the Hawks' mid-court players ensured the minor premiers held an early 13-11 buffer at the first break.
The second quarter took on a slightly slower pace as both sides appeared to find a rhythm.
The Cavs managed to stay within touching distance despite the Hawks' best efforts to pull away, but last year's runners-up were unable to level the scores.
However, Walker would have been pleased with how her Hawks finished the second quarter.
With the pressure beginning to affect the Cavs, the reigning premiers managed to find some breathing room with a 28-23 lead.
The third quarter proved more of the same.
The undefeated Hawks would stretch the Cavs and try to take the game beyond their reach, but their opponents would not go away.
In fact, such was the stubbornness of the Cavs, they would have likely been leading at one stage were it not for the inspired Childs who made every entrance into the attacking semi-circle a passer's nightmare.
Her obdurate defence eventually told, as a late run for the Hawks put them up 43-34 and had Walker's team in the box seat for a chance at a third-straight premiership.
The last quarter was just as intense as the rest, but the Hawks were doing an efficient job of managing the margin.
While the Cavs did fight their way back, and won the quarter, the closest they got to the Hawks was six goals.
The two Launceston clubs will meet again on Monday night, when the 19-and-under sides play in the same fixture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.