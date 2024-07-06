Launceston storm home but Blowfield's five too much in Arnold's 250th

A last-quarter flurry almost inspired Launceston's third win of the season before Glenorchy held on in coach Josh Arnold's 250th game.
Missing experienced trio Dylan Riley, Cody Thorp and Brodie Palfreyman through injury, soreness and suspension, the Blues stormed home with five last quarter goals but Nathan Blowfield's five was too much.
After missing a crucial goal in a tight contest between the two last year, he was the difference in the 12.5 (77) to 11.9 (75) win.
"We just lack a lot of on-field leadership - our oldest player was 22 again today, Dyl was a late out and Palf is still suspended," he said.
"In close games, we're still not getting the basics right. Even in that last quarter there, we still had chances to win and we couldn't get the structure we liked.
"It was a credit to the boys to crack in and get back in the contest ... but we had too many talented boys left to do too much - we're struggling to know how to win."
The bottom-three contest started slow as only a Blowfield goal troubled the scorers in the early goings.
With plenty of football played between the arcs, the Blues' defence was eventually caught lacking and the Magpies kicked the first four goals of the contest.
Ben Hyatt broke the drought and Liam Jones followed with a snap now long after, with the home side making the most of their limited inside-50s.
However, a late Glenorchy goal - Blowfield's second - gave the Pies a 20-point quarter-time lead.
Coach Mitch Thorp put it on his defenders to defend harder, with too many soft goals costing his side during the contest.
He wanted his midfielders to get their fingernails dirty and win the ball, instructing them to not wait for someone else to do it instead.
They leaked another early goal but the second quarter belonged to the Blues - kicking four goals to two.
Sam Foley's presence was known, getting on the board with a classy snap before Hyatt's second and Tiernan McCormack signalled three goals on the trot.
Second-gamer Riley Apted-Nunn, affectionately known as 'Big Red', booted his first TSL goal in far from conventional fashion.
Taking a big pack mark about 15 metres from goal, his shot wasn't the most convincing - going through at head height to the shock of those around him.
His major left the margin at just four points going into the second half, which much like the first term didn't feature many goals early.
Brodie Rowbottom broke the drought 13 minutes in, putting the visitors up by 10, which was extended with Blowfield's third.
With the visitors holding a 15-point lead at the start of the last, the Blues drew first blood through Conall McCormack as a boundary-line set-shot brought Windsor Park to its feet.
Back-to-back Glenorchy majors put hearts in the throats but the Blues held their nerve through McCormack's second of the term and Foley's second of the game.
Arnold provided some brilliant defensive efforts to minimise the damage for his side but Hyatt's third dragged it back to just three points.
Rocky Barron produced a brilliant mark on the last line of the Blues' defence but eventually Blowfield's fifth against the momentum proved to be the match-winner despite Foley's third.
Thorp paid tribute to Arnold post-game, with both him and Palfreyman running straight over to the milestone man.
"He's a great football person, great loyal clubman that through the darkest periods could have easily gone elsewhere," he said.
"So full credit to a great Tassie football player, coach, captain over a long period of time."
