Rampant OLs pluck Parrots, Scottsdale claim shock maiden win

It was a weekend of firsts in the NTFAW premier with two major upsets having a big impact on the finals race.
Perhaps the most surprising result came at Invermay Park as Old Launcestonians dismantled Bridgenorth 5.1 (31) to 1.5 (11), sending a big message to the league leaders.
In similar vein to last year's grand final, the fancied Parrots were jumped by OLs, who took a two-goal lead into the first break.
And while it was only a 10-point difference at the main break, the hosts only conceded two behinds for the remainder of the match as they inflicted Bridgenorth's first loss after a 9-0 start.
Just the Parrots' second defeat in 18 months, coach Abbey Green's group have once again overcome the odds, much to the delight of the injured leader.
"We really pulled off what we've been working towards for the past month," Green said.
"The girls were just happy to be out there playing football again with their best friends and obviously it gives us a bit of confidence, but we know that Bridgenorth remain an extremely strong team and they have some elite players."
While the Parrots were missing state representative captain Alice Robinson, OLs had to make do without Green or Sophie Farrow in action, and the Blues' mentor said the work of Amber Murphy was huge in getting the team over the line.
"She's a forward for us, however we put her into the midfield today and she just stepped up," Green said.
"She was at every single contest, she applied the pressure and she just played like she didn't know anyone's name out there. She just played her game and she was extremely physical."
The win gives OLs much needed breathing space in the congested race for finals, with the reigning premiers now three wins clear of fifth-placed Launceston.
The Lady Blues have lost five in a row thanks to a shock defeat in Scottsdale.
The Magpies built on their four-point loss against South Launceston to taste victory for the first time this year, winning 3.0 (18) to 1.1 (7).
Having conceded just one major in their last eight quarters of football, Scottsdale have given Old Scotch a reason to smile after they South 7.6 (48) to 2.1 (13).
South hold onto third spot for the time being, but the Thistles are flying up the ladder having won three of their past four.
Deloraine's claimed their seventh win this NTFAW division one season as they thumped Evandale 20.14 (134) to 0.0 (0).
Meander Valley finished strong at home to beat George Town 4.3 (27) to 2.3 (15), with the Saints unable to take an opportunity to move into the top four.
Hillwood defeated Longford 5.13 (43) to 0.1 (1) to ensure they remained unbeaten so far.
