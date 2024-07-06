Son tried to save father who died in Pipers River house fire

Tasmania Police say the son of a man who died in a house fire at Pipers River tried to reach him through the flames in an attempt to help him.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire on Pipers River Road at around 7am on Saturday, July 6.
The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) crews arrived, and the body of a 55-year-old man was found inside.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said they believed the 55-year-old lived there with his 25-year-old son.
"His son was home at the time of the fire and actually tried to reach his dad to help him, but unfortunately was pushed back by the fire, but he managed to escape through the window," Inspector Hanson said.
"He was uninjured."
He said the fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, but at this stage, it was not deemed suspicious.
Inspector Hanson said the entire house was destroyed.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner and of course, our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time," he said.
Inspector Hanson said there was often a rise in house fires in the state during winter.
"There's a lot of really good information on the TFS website; even as a dad I sat down with my family at the start of winter and went through that information," Inspector Hanson said.
The TFS Home Fire Safety section on their website lists information such as home heating safety, kitchen fire safety and what to do in a fire.
"That's certainly something that I'd encourage people to consider doing because it's a very useful resource," Inspector Hanson said.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, it's obviously a very challenging time when something like this happens - it's so tragic and unexpected."
