Two red cards and 13 injury time minutes highlight dramatic Riverside draw

After 83 minutes of play at Windsor Park, Riverside Olympic looked destined for a memorable 2-0 win against NPL Tasmania opponents South Hobart.
Having won just two games this season, and playing against a side fancied to take top spot, Olympic had just about played the perfect game and were unlucky not to be further in front.
The game finished 2-2, with two red cards and more than 13 minutes of injury time.
Zac Reissig slid in for a challenge deemed to be a foul by referee Nathan Coad, and when he reached for the yellow card in his pocket, Reissig knew his game was done - he was sent off via two yellows, despite his fierce protesting.
It took just two minutes for South Hobart to hit the scoreboard through the boot of substitute Alex Walter, after he pounced on a heavy touch from Gedi Krusa.
Still 2-1 up, Olympic's dream day was fast turning into a nightmare.
With a long ball launched upfield, forward Emanuel Ponce raced to get on the end of it, but after receiving what appeared to be very little contact, the South American import fell to the ground.
Coad adjudicated that he had taken a dive, and with the resulting yellow card, Ponce became the second Riverside player to be given his marching orders and the diminutive goal-scorer was perhaps evenly less impressed than Reissig.
Still the home side kept on defending.
But when a ranging header fell at the feet of Nic Morton, he used all his poise to put the ball in the bottom right corner.
The scoreboard read 2-2 after 90 minutes.
Miraculously, despite more than 13 minutes of injury time, Riverside held on for what in different circumstances would have felt like a point gained, rather than two lost.
In the first half, Riverside looked dangerous, and Adrian Anthony used all of his height in the 37th minute to head the ball past South Hobart goalkeeper Nic O'Connell.
O'Connell then had a moment he'd rather forget.
Chasing down a slow-moving loose ball, the shot-stopper inexplicably fumbled it and then tripped, which allowed Arpan Rai to take possession and pass to Matias Rodriguez, who coolly slotted the ball home.
Returning to the pitch at 0-0, Launceston United would have been hopeful that they could snatch a point at Prospect Park on Friday night.
In fact, a left leg injury that forced Mitch Lockhart off the pitch in the 42nd minute was the only cause for concern for the Lions.
Having played doggedly for the first 45 minutes, NPL Tasmania's bottom side kicked off the second half knowing a repeat of that effort could be enough to claim their first point(s) of the season.
But 23 seconds later, Diesel Murfet and Launceston City were celebrating in front of the home crowd after he tapped in an accurate pass across the box from Thierry Swaby.
The goal set up a dominant second half for City en route to a 4-0 win.
While it took them more than 20 minutes to double their lead, City consistently threatened until Swaby turned scorer to add to his assist as he headed in a dangerous cross from the right wing.
A goal-scorer last time out against Clarence, Joel Stone earned a penalty for the hosts, before Ayouba Kanneh tucked it into the bottom left from the spot and performed an archer's celebration that was fitting for the finish.
Just a minute later, spectators were in a state of déjà vu as City were awarded a second penalty.
This time, Swaby was up-ended after some neat dribble moves nearly had him through on goal.
But William Humphrey's left-footed effort wasn't struck well enough, and United 'keeper Noah Curtis turned it round the post to keep the score at 3-0.
With the game all but over, United's Northern derby evening was made all the more miserable in the 89th minute.
Curtis made an initial save as Swaby attempted to goal between his legs, but as the former City shot-stopper attempted to bat the ball away a second time, his attempt knocked the ball inadvertently into defender Luke Warrener and it ricocheted into their own net.
