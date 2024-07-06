City of Launceston figures reveal $57 million increase in developments

The City of Launceston approved $372 million worth of developments last financial year, according to new figures from the council.
It's a $57 million increase on the year prior and the highest value from the local government since 2020-21.
This is despite the fact that the council only approved 535 planning applications, 100 fewer than 2022-23 and more than 200 fewer than 2020-21.
Acting mayor Hugh McKenzie said the figures indicated investor confidence in the city.
"It's pleasing to see continuing strong investment in the Launceston municipality across a range of sectors, including both residential and commercial developments," he said.
"These figures demonstrate that the City of Launceston is open for business and is a 'can do' council when it comes to the approval of sensible, sustainable development."
City of Launceston planning approvals:
Cr McKenzie said while the total number of applications received by the council was down, there had been an increase in the number of high-value developments in the region.
These include projects from the University of Tasmania, hotel developers, the Launceston General Hospital and TasWater.
"This has been a very positive outcome for Launceston in terms of job-creating investment in our municipality, and is one of the strongest results we've seen in the past five years in terms of monetary investment," he said.
"The development projects the City of Launceston has approved over the course of the last financial year will continue to have a positive impact in our city economically, socially and culturally for many years to come."
