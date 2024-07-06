'Massive recruit' stars as Longford ends South Launceston's winning streak

Mid-season boom recruit Zach Morris starred on debut as Longford broke South Launceston's 11-game winning streak with an impressive home win on Saturday.
The top of the table clash lived up to its billing as the Tigers hung on 9.9 (63) to 8.5 (53) and kept themselves in the hunt for a finals double chance.
Morris, who played with the Northern Bullants in the VFL in 2023 and just switched from Norwood's reserves in the SANFL, showcased his accurate kicking, strong hands and ability to step around opponents.
The forward's first piece of brilliance was shrugging off an opponent while chasing a loose ball and then dribbling through a checkside goal.
He finished with three majors, including the sealer from the forward pocket.
"He'd been playing behind the ball for Norwood and we had him up forward," coach Mitch Stagg said.
"He's another target alongside Luke Murfitt-Cowen and I thought we looked really dangerous in our front half.
"They probably didn't have the coverage in terms of talls and we looked to expose that.
"I rolled him behind the ball there when South got a bit of a roll on and then he played some time in the midfield as well - he was just everywhere.
"He's a quality footballer but most importantly, he's a quality person and is going to suit our culture to a tee."
Stagg explained the former Launceston TSL player's connection to Longford.
"He's got a close relationship with one of our backmen William Dakin and was keen to explore coming to our club and it all happened pretty quickly, within the space of a week," he said.
"We had spoken to him on occasions prior to that."
The coach said Morris had relocated back to Tasmania and would be with the Tigers for the rest of the year.
"It's very exciting for our football club and he's probably one of the bigger recruits we've had in recent memory."
While Morris added class, it was clear the Tigers were an inspired group willing to apply pressure and they often caught South holding the ball.
Stagg praised the overall effort before lauding Kasey Curtis' role on South's Brendan Taylor, Liam Davies' delivery into the forward line and ruck Deagan Madden's gallant effort against Cody Lowe.
South chased down the Tigers earlier in the year and Stagg said they were better prepared this time.
Longford got the hot start again with the first two majors before Brad Dodds kicked truly from the boundary to register South's first.
The Tigers answered back with high fives after Murfitt-Cowen roved a contest and snapped it through.
With the Bulldogs trailing by 13 points at quarter-time, coach Jack Maher said his team's problem was their execution of the basics.
South acted quickly with Lachie Rowlands kicking truly after being taken high.
But at the other end, Morris slotted a set shot from the boundary and Oliver Chugg extended the lead to 20 points after recieving a 50-metre penalty for a late push.
A snap from Dodds kept South in touch.
Longford's Jett Maloney ran around his mark and snapped to make it a 21-point half-time margin.
The Bulldogs lifted in the third stanza as Hunter Farrelly enjoyed a stroke of luck with his long bomb to an open goal square.
He got back-to-back majors after hitting his right foot snap sweetly before Longford's Madden converted.
The Tigers held off South late in the third but then their worst nightmare happened with 10 seconds remaining.
South's Lowe, who was his team's best, was awarded a legging free kick and then a 50m penalty to cut the margin to 10 points at the final change.
Stagg implored his troops to attack the game and not go into their shells.
South pushed early in the last but the Tigers caught them on the rebound with Davies hitting up Murfitt-Cowen on his own. A 50m penalty made it a certain goal.
The Bulldogs wouldn't give up and Will Harper converted from 50m to bring it back to nine points.
But then Morris kicked truly to make it 16 points the difference.
South's Matthew Lee roved a contest to take it back to 10 points with three minutes to go but Longford held on.
Stagg said Jack Donnellan missed with a leg complaint while Lachlan Dakin was out with a hamstring injury. Star player Grant Holt didn't play for South Launceston.
Elsewhere, Jake Hinds booted 10 goals as Bridgenorth secured a 18.19 (127) to 5.3 (33) home victory over Deloraine.
The Parrots never looked back after leading by six goals at quarter-time.
Bracknell overcame a slow start against Scottsdale to score a 11.7 (73) to 7.4 (46) away win.
Captain Hamish Leedham led the way with an impressive performance in Hillwood's 20.10 (130) to 2.10 (22) thrashing of George Town at Shark Park.
Second-placed Longford and third-ranked Bridgenorth are on 36 premiership points each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.