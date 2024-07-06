Body found at Pipers River residence in fatal house fire

A person has died in a house fire at Pipers River this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Pipers River Road at around 7am.
The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) crews arrived, and a person's body was found inside.
A formal identification has not yet been undertaken, but it is believed the deceased is a man in his 50s who lived at the residence.
Another resident who managed to escape the fire received medical attention at the scene, but was uninjured.
TFS investigators will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.
A formal identification of the deceased will also be completed and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
