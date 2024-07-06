The Examiner
Body found at Pipers River residence in fatal house fire

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 6 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:05pm
Pipers River Road. Picture by Paul Scambler
Pipers River Road. Picture by Paul Scambler

A person has died in a house fire at Pipers River this morning.

