St Pats students walk 20 hours for Cancer Council, raise $8000-plus

St Patrick's College has been recognised for its fundraising power at this year's Launceston Relay for Life.
A team of 87 students participated in the Cancer Council's biggest fundraiser event at the Silverdome from March 16 -17.
Students walked for 20 hours and raised more than $8000, making St Pats the event's highest fundraising school and the winner of the Champions of Hope Shield.
Cancer Council Tasmania's fundraising director Jill Bannon said the school had been great supporters of the organisation, raising many thousands of dollars.
"It's a really significant number from one group - St Patrick's have been amazing supporters of the event for several years," Ms Bannon said.
"It's so meaningful for us to have school communities taking on this incredible challenge."
According to Cancer Council Tasmania, 10 Tasmanians are diagnosed with cancer every day.
Ms Bannon said every Tasmanian had a cancer story close to their heart, either from a friend, family member or their own.
"We have a fight on our hands, people need financial support when they're going through cancer," she said.
"We provide services and support that doesn't cost them anything, we can only do this because of the generosity of people."
Ms Bannon said she wanted people to know about the services on offer because they were "literally life changing".
"We provide complementary therapies, to help people with their general, holistic wellness while going through chemotherapy or radiation," she said.
"These include oncology massages, Tai Chi, mindfulness practice, pilates and exercise physiology - to give people a feeling of control while they're going through such challenging times.
"We also provide a transport to treatment service so those needing get to hospital don't have to worry about parking, traffic and petrol."
Ms Bannon said the session allowed those dealing with cancer a chance to get together and provide support to one another.
"It's not only the people with cancer who need our support, it's their family and friends too," she said.
"But we can only do this because of people like the students at St Patrick's College, who believe in what we do and are committed to supporting us."
Ms Bannon has worked at the Cancer Council for seven years and she believes in supporting people in Tasmanian communities.
"I can see the effects that we have on people when they really need it most," she said.
"I have had the impact of cancer in my family so I know how it changes people's lives.
"Cancer Council is for Tasmanians, it supports people in our communities and makes a real difference - this makes it an easy place to work."
