'Absolutely packed': Thousands of keen readers flock to Bookfest

Thousands of keen readers and book collectors descended on the Launceston Conference Centre on July 5 and 6, hoping to find some buried treasure at City Mission's annual Bookfest.
And many did according to City Mission's supply chain coordinator Leigh Pennington.
"It's been absolutely packed - it's been an amazing result," Mr Pennington said.
While book lovers had gotten their fill, the sales also went towards vital City Mission fundraisers, including Inside Out 4 Kids, an initiative assisting children to develop healthy coping strategies to manage change.
Mr Pennington said they'd raised over $35,000 for the program.
"My goal was $50,000 - we did $30,000 overnight and I was hoping to raise another $20,000 on Saturday," Mr Pennington said.
He said Bookfest had run for the past 10 years and was growing every year.
"We started out raising around seven or eight thousand dollars and now we're targeting $45,000 to $50,000," he said.
"On Friday we had about 1000 transactions, and a lot of those are families coming through so we've had a couple of thousand people come through.
"We've sold 20,000 books in the past two days so there's definitely an appetite for reading."
While fiction and children's books tended to be more popular, the variety was "pretty well spread".
"We had a fair bit of history and those sorts of things sell very well," Mr Pennington said.
