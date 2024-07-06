The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Absolutely packed': Thousands of keen readers flock to Bookfest

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 7 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Mission supply chain coordinator Leigh Pennington at Bookfest. Picture by Phillip Biggs
City Mission supply chain coordinator Leigh Pennington at Bookfest. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Thousands of keen readers and book collectors descended on the Launceston Conference Centre on July 5 and 6, hoping to find some buried treasure at City Mission's annual Bookfest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.