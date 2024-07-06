Spike in whooping cough cases prompts vaccination call

The Department of Health has urged Tasmanians to get vaccinated and protect young babies from whooping cough as case numbers rise across the state.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly infectious respiratory disease that causes a coughing illness.
It affects people of all ages, but infants under six months are at the greatest risk of severe disease.
Cases are continuing to increase in Tasmania, with 72 cases this year to June 23, compared to five cases in the same period in 2023 and zero cases in 2022.
Acting Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said this increase had been expected and was in line with trends currently seen in other Australian states and territories.
"Every three to five years we see increases in whooping cough cases caused by reduced community immunity," Dr McKeown said.
"The last time we saw a rise in cases of whooping cough in Tasmania was late 2018 to early 2020.
"Babies under six months are at greatest risk from whooping cough, and sadly sometimes deaths do occur in this age group."
He said the most important message was for pregnant women to get a whooping cough vaccination during each pregnancy to protect their baby before it could receive its own from six weeks of age.
"Infants and young children should receive their routine childhood whooping cough vaccines from six weeks, four months, six months, 18 months and four years of age for protection from severe illness," he said.
"Immunity from the whooping cough vaccine reduces over time, so it is also important for other adults and older children who live with, or plan to be in contact with, a young baby to get a booster vaccine."
Symptoms of whooping cough often start like other respiratory illnesses, including runny nose, mild fever and cough.
The cough can then get worse with severe bouts of coughing fits, sometimes followed with vomiting or a gasping breath that causes a "whoop" sound.
Dr McKeown recommends anyone with symptoms of a respiratory illness to stay at home, avoid contact with those who may be at risk of getting very sick and to wear a mask if you need to leave home while you have symptoms.
"Even if you are up to date with your whooping cough vaccination, if you have any respiratory symptoms like cough or sore throat, please don't visit a young baby or woman late in their pregnancy," Dr McKeown said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.