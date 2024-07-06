Exciting times for Legana families as new primary school takes shape

Legana Primary School has confirmed it will open its doors to all students from kindergarten to grade six in 2025.
Enrolments officially opened this week, and the school has begun sending out enrolment packs to families who have expressed interest.
On site, workers have been making great progress in creating landscaping and playground areas.
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the new school would accommodate 350 students.
"Legana Primary School will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a dedicated outside school hours care service, ensuring that families have access to quality care and extended educational opportunities," Ms Palmer said.
"It will also feature a comprehensive oral health clinic, which is currently under construction, and shows our commitment to student wellbeing."
Ms Palmer said the school will be co-located with a new sporting and recreation precinct to promote connection within the community.
"The school is set to become a vibrant hub - a place where the community can connect, grow, and thrive together," she said.
Ms Palmer said consultation with the Legana community played a "pivotal role" in the new school's development to ensure the diverse needs of families were met.
"We know contemporary learning environments support educational outcomes and encourage innovative teaching strategies, and I can't wait to see students at Legana Primary School on the first school day next year," she said.
